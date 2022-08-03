Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

Read on mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Fontana Man Arrested in Deadly Moreno Valley Shooting
A 33-year-old Fontana man accused of gunning down another man in Moreno Valley remained jailed Sunday without bail. Deputies found the victim — Jason Williams, 28, of Riverside — suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday on Tea Rose Lane west of Blue Lupin Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police: Vehicle Chase Turns Up Stolen Catalytic Converters in HB
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntingdon Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said Sunday. A police officer spotted a speeding vehicle leaving a residential tract at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Atlanta Avenue...
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
Woman dies after being stabbed in Canoga Park; victim's vehicle found, suspect at large
A woman in her died after being stabbed in Canoga Park. Police were investigating whether the incident occurred during a possible carjacking attempt.
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect is arrested in murder
A suspect has been arrested in the July 31 fatal shooting in Westminster of a Huntington Beach man. According to Commander Kevin McCormack of the WPD, Matthew Francisco Mattice has been booked on a murder charge in the killing of Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. With the help...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Long Beach
A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
A man who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped while in a...
mynewsla.com
Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale
Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
mynewsla.com
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Vendor Killed in Gardena Shooting
A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
Security guard wounded in shootout during robbery of armored vehicle at Hustler Casino in Gardena
A security guard was shot and wounded during the robbery of an armored vehicle at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, prompting a search for several suspects, authorities said.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
