IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO