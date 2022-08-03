ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Incentive grants approved for Denver industrial companies

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved incentive grants for three existing companies. Huber Technology, a manufacturer of wastewater equipment that operates in Denver’s Airlie Industrial Park, will invest $39.5 million in the construction of a 122,000 square-foot addition and equipment, creating at least 46 new jobs in the process. In return, the county will provide $210,228 annually in the form of tax relief for eight years following completion of the project.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties

Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson, NC
Real Estate
City
Davidson, NC
Davidson, NC
Health
Davidson, NC
Business
Davidson, NC
Government
WFAE

Teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on challenges and hopes for upcoming year

The new school year begins for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students on August 29. But the school system faces a barrage of challenges. “The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow,” said CMS’ chief human resources officer, Christine Pejot. While potential bonuses and raises aim to improve retention, in July there were 441 teacher vacancies at CMS — about the same time in 2021, there were only 123, according to The Observer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Mental Health#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nantz S
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two Mooresville teens awarded Congressional Gold Medals

MOORESVILLE – Gabriel Bonomo and Andrew Juhasz, who attend South Iredell High School and are residents of Mooresville, were recognized as 2022 Congressional Gold Medal recipients by the Town of Mooresville Board of Commissioners during the board’s Aug. 1 meeting. The award was established by the U.S. Congress...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver newcomer group celebrates 10 years

DENVER – The Moving On After Moving In (MOAMI) group will hold its 20th session next month as part of its 10th anniversary. MOAMI is designed for women who are new or “feel new” in the Denver or surrounding area, or going through a move, retirement, divorce or loss of spouse. The next slate of courses will begin Sept. 8.
DENVER, NC
multihousingnews.com

Solomon Organization Sells Charlotte Portfolio for $174M

The three properties total 762 units. The Solomon Organization has sold a multifamily portfolio encompassing three garden-style multifamily communities totaling 762 units for $173.5 million, five years after entering the Charlotte market. CBRE worked on behalf of the seller. All three communities last traded in 2017, when the current seller...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy