Read on www.lakenormanpublications.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Incentive grants approved for Denver industrial companies
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved incentive grants for three existing companies. Huber Technology, a manufacturer of wastewater equipment that operates in Denver’s Airlie Industrial Park, will invest $39.5 million in the construction of a 122,000 square-foot addition and equipment, creating at least 46 new jobs in the process. In return, the county will provide $210,228 annually in the form of tax relief for eight years following completion of the project.
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
WBTV
Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties
Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on challenges and hopes for upcoming year
The new school year begins for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students on August 29. But the school system faces a barrage of challenges. “The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow,” said CMS’ chief human resources officer, Christine Pejot. While potential bonuses and raises aim to improve retention, in July there were 441 teacher vacancies at CMS — about the same time in 2021, there were only 123, according to The Observer.
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County leaders have decided to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, despite the county still considered at high risk for the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell slightly across North Carolina over the last week. There are currently 61 counties, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
Where will the next light rail station in South End be?
CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System will hold two public hearings for a new light rail stop in South End. At last check, CATS is adding the stop at the Publix or Atherton Mill. The Charlotte City Council approved a $1.9 million contract last year to...
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
lakenormanpublications.com
Two Mooresville teens awarded Congressional Gold Medals
MOORESVILLE – Gabriel Bonomo and Andrew Juhasz, who attend South Iredell High School and are residents of Mooresville, were recognized as 2022 Congressional Gold Medal recipients by the Town of Mooresville Board of Commissioners during the board’s Aug. 1 meeting. The award was established by the U.S. Congress...
cn2.com
Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver newcomer group celebrates 10 years
DENVER – The Moving On After Moving In (MOAMI) group will hold its 20th session next month as part of its 10th anniversary. MOAMI is designed for women who are new or “feel new” in the Denver or surrounding area, or going through a move, retirement, divorce or loss of spouse. The next slate of courses will begin Sept. 8.
City of Charlotte breaks ground for new development on old Eastland Mall site
CHARLOTTE — It’s the start of a new age for the old Eastland Mall site. On Wednesday, the City of Charlotte broke ground on a new development. It’s a big change for people living near the 80-acre area just off of Central Avenue in east Charlotte. “Although...
multihousingnews.com
Solomon Organization Sells Charlotte Portfolio for $174M
The three properties total 762 units. The Solomon Organization has sold a multifamily portfolio encompassing three garden-style multifamily communities totaling 762 units for $173.5 million, five years after entering the Charlotte market. CBRE worked on behalf of the seller. All three communities last traded in 2017, when the current seller...
WBTV
Counties preparing ahead for next possible weather emergency
Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cases have been popping up all...
Comments / 0