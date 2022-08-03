Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line

Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
SoCal to see slight chance of thunderstorms in some parts this weekend
Southern California this weekend will see warm to hot temperatures, with some parts seeing a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area
Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Could See More Monsoonal Thunderstorms Next Week
Monsoonal conditions could return early next week, bringing thunderstorms, especially in Riverside County’s mountain and desert areas, forecasters said Saturday. The National Weather Service said mountain areas could see thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon, with desert slopes and areas west of the mountains possibly seeing rain Monday morning.
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into Residence in Mar Vista Area
A vehicle crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista area Friday, and firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The vehicle came to...
townandtourist.com
19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)
San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
mynewsla.com
Two Motorists Killed in Two-Vehicle in Palmdale
Two motorists were killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Palmdale, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to a watch commander at sheriff’s Palmdale station. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported two fatalities at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Level Since March 7
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Sunday for the 34th consecutive day and 41st time in the past 42 days, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.367, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 87.9 cents over the past 42...
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated
A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
mynewsla.com
Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier
Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
mynewsla.com
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said. The death was reported about 6 a.m. at 2698 Bristol St., the CHP said. A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 6:32 a.m. There was no...
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Comments / 0