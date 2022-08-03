ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford takes step toward keeping local control over accessory apartments

By Brian Gioiele
milfordmirror.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
EASTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Parcel with Naugatuck Event Center up for sale

NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking ahead to sell Parcel A, or the Naugatuck Event Center, after receiving some proposals. Borough officials have sent out a request for proposals in May for the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave. and have received some. Officials are now in the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Borough redevelopment project underway after sale of land

NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have reached an agreement with Lanxess Corp., a successor to Uniroyal Chemical, to acquire roughly 86 acres off Elm Street between the Naugatuck River and Cherry Street Extension for $1 to begin the Naugatuck Industrial Commons Redevelopment Project. There are plans to bring in data...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Bristol Press

Wheeler looks to secure construction manager for headquarters project

BRISTOL – With Centre Square updates slated as a standing item on the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners agenda, Wheeler Health continues to move forward with its plans of creating a headquarters along North Main Street and is slated to soon secure a construction manager. “Wheeler...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Government
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
milfordmirror.com

Milford P&Z OKs school bus depot on Plains Road

MILFORD — The city’s school buses will soon have a permanent home. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved a special exception application allowing for creation of a bus depot and fueling facility at 615 Plains Road. Durham School Services and 615 Plains Road, LLC,...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Supportive SROs Proposed For Shelton Avenue

Eighteen affordable single-room apartments might soon rise from an empty Shelton Avenue lot, if Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation’s plans come to fruition. Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation (BIMEC), a non-profit providing housing, counseling, and case management to individuals and families impacted by incarceration, is planning to build those apartments in a pair of three-story residential buildings atop a vacant lot at 53 Shelton Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Aldermen
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Updated work offers more insight into Milford’s Charles Island

MILFORD — Michael Dooling first visited Charles Island as a teen — captivated by the bell tower and the tales of Captain Kidd’s treasure. Dooling’s interest was further piqued years later while in college, when he met his wife Joan, who was then a Devon resident, who passed on more tidbits about Milford and the mystique that looms over the small but storied island.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven

A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase

Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole East Haven car, dogs

UPDATE: The car as well as the dogs have been found alive and well. The man accused of stealing the car was arrested by Milford Police. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
CONNECTICUT STATE
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy