Peterson resigns as part-time Montgomery County safety coordinator

Welcome bag tradition back this year for new Shenandoah School District teachers
(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new school teachers to the community. The Shenandoah Education Association is once again gathering contributions for new teacher welcome bags that are handed out to the new staff when they start in the district. Amy Toye is a high school language arts instructor and a member of the welcome bag committee. She says she remembers receiving her welcome bag when she started in Shenandoah in 2011.
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
Corning man arrested on Page County charges
(KMAland) -- A Corning man was arrested on charges in Page County Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning, Iowa was arrested in Adams County and transferred to Page County on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Blake is...
Naig lauds Southwest Iowa water quality project
(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa. Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person
(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
Daniel Bruning, 76, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette-Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Clarinda man arrested on multiple warrants
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda was arrested on three separate warrants Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda was arrested on three warrants for: 1st degree harassment, 3rd degree harassment and failure to appear. Martin’s bonds totaled $2,000, $300 and $300, respectively.
Michael J. Mattina, 54, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Serices at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Michael passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home - Essex, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
David C. Pazderka, 65 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:12:00 p.m.
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Northwest Missouri man killed, another injured in Minnesota crash
(Willmar, MN) -- An Andrew County man was killed, and a Nodaway County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2016 Lexus SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin M Ecker of Kansas City, Missouri was northbound on County Road 7 in Kandiyohi County west of Willmar shortly before 5:55 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 40 with an eastbound 2019 Volvo Semi driven by 57-year-old Ralph John Enderle of Raymond, Minnesota.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
Omaha man sentenced on firearm offense
(Omaha) -- An Omaha man will serve over six years in prison on a firearms offense. According to the Southern District Court of Iowa, 33-year-old Jesse Dean Seifert was sentenced to 77 months in prison for charges of possession of an unregistered firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
Harold D. Smith, 89 of Omaha, Nebraska
Location:Irvington Volunteer Fire Station; 9111 Fremont Street; Omaha, Nebraska.
