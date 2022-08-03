Two burglary suspects caught on camera by homeowner

Read on nbcmontana.com
Related
2 arrested after Missoula break-in caught on camera
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning west of Missoula near the Wye after a break-in was caught on camera.
Missoula Crime Report: Increase in Violent Crime This Week
Missoula County’s Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings had some sobering news for our listeners on Friday when he delivered the weekly crime report. Firstly, he expressed deep concern that there were so many violent crimes to report this week. “For the last year and I guess for most...
Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter
A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Throwback to the Boulder 2700 drone video
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies above the Boulder 2700 Fire burn on Flathead Lake in September of 2021. The fire burned more than 2200 acres. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
2 new fires burn in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo National Forest reports two new fires in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District. Officials say a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area saw the West Fork Gold Creek Fire and reported it to fire managers Friday morning. Forest Service pilots found...
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
Official confirms multiple structures lost to Elmo Fire
Officials have confirmed with MTN News that several structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire which has grown to 16,226 acres.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire at 771 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton saw limited growth on Thursday, and measures 771 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There are a couple isolated heat sources outside the main perimeter on the northwestern edge. Some areas of intense heat along the northwestern and southeastern edges. Scattered heat and isolated heat sources throughout the interior."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
Murder suspect arrested in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death on Thursday morning.
NBCMontana
Survey observes wild bees in Gravelly Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest's botany and wildlife crews and Dillon's Youth Employment Program participated in a wild bee survey in the Gravelly Mountains last month. The program was led by Montana State University, Forest Service entomologists and graduate students and served as a training event for...
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
NBCMontana
Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier
MISSOULA, Mont. — Work is underway to rehabilitate and preserve 13 bridges at Glacier National Park. Crews are currently working on the Anaconda, Camas and Dutch Creek bridges. The park released full project details on Friday:. In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to...
Man being held on deliberate homicide charge in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Agnes Avenue for a report of an unattended death on Thursday morning.
NBCMontana
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Comments / 0