ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Insulation and Asbestos Workers holding recruiting events

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2cJZ_0h3bBR1F00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for a job?

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Local Union #4 will hold monthly recruiting events over the next year, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday.

The events will be held on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning on August 16 and running through July 18, 2023 for eight Insulation and Asbestos Worker apprentices. The events will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the union location at 2848 Seneca St. in Buffalo.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and must live in the geographic jurisdiction of the Local Union, which inculdes:

  • Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara and Wyoming counties
  • In Genesee County: townships of Alabama, Alexander, Darien, Oakfield and Pembroke
  • In Pennsylvania: McKean, Potter and Warren counties

A $25 testing fee will be charged to each applicant.

For further information, call 716-823-0980 or click here.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Electrify Buffalo to be held next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Allegany, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
City
Oakfield, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Alabama, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nearly 200 UB students receive medical white coats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday. 184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine. It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage

DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
DAYTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Spectrum to hold hiring event in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of Spectrum’s plans to hire over 100 customer service representatives at its Video Repair Call Center by the end of 2022, they will hold a hiring event next week. The event will be held on August 11 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at its Cheektowaga Call Center located […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Recruiting#The Local Union#Pembroke
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 4 Buffalo

India Day parade to be hosted Saturday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI) will be hosting an India Day parade on Aug. 13 in celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day. The parade will begin at Williamsville High School at 5950 Main St. The community will gather for pre-parade remarks and festivities at […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today

A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls businessman pleaded guilty to a tax charge, US Attorney Trini Ross announced Friday. 67-yar-old Frank R. Parlato, Jr. had an ownership interest and/or managed One Niagara Building in Niagara Falls and had multiple vendors that leased space both inside and outside the building, catering to tourists, selling food, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022

August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY VegFest returns for eighth year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday. VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy