Read on waupacanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waupacanow.com
Milestone for Legion
Sheveland-Taylor American Legion Post 14 will celebrate its 95th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 200 Main St., Iola. Mad Dog & Merrill will grill hot dogs and brats. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the...
wearegreenbay.com
Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless
(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
washingtoncounty.news
53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds
The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
Wausau area births, Aug. 2
Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces. Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
whby.com
Input sought on proposed Green Bay Public Market
GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Broadway, Inc. is seeking public input on the proposed Green Bay Public Market. The nearly 43,000-square-foot building would have room for about 20 businesses, a community event space, demo kitchen, dining area and additional tenant space. An online survey is available to those who...
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrcitytimes.com
Sudden death of Grand Rapids firefighter
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Riley Daniel Ray Huiras, age 20, of Wisconsin Rapids, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, from a brain aneurysm. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 441 Garfield St., Wisconsin Rapids. Friends may call there from 10 a.m. until service time. A private graveside burial will take place following the funeral service.
Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022
Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 6, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, August 6, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials identify Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 8/5. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Bart Erdman of Oconto Falls. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle...
WBAY Green Bay
Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"
The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019. Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wide world of wheat. Updated: 5 hours ago. There's a lot of attention right...
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Comments / 0