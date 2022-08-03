Ogemaw Heights Alum Rose Makes History at World Championships

Ogemaw Heights and Central Michigan University alum Alex Rose continued his success competing in discus throw on the world stage after competing in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

The two-time Olympian became the first Samoan track and field athlete to qualify for the finals. He finished in eighth place overall.

Rose competed in the 2022 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but felt disappointed by his performance as he had been sick leading up to his competitions. This turnaround was a great feeling for multiple reasons.

“The World Championships is essentially the Olympics on a non-Olympic year. So it’s got all the same competitors, the top 32 in the world basically qualify,” Rose said. “And for this one, it is the first championships my family was able to actually watch me. And it was cool to make history for a small nation that doesn’t get many opportunities to showcase on the world stage.”

Rose is currently competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He qualified for the finals, which will take place on Thursday at 3:35 p.m. (EST).