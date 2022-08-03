San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police search for suspect in South San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.
KTVU FOX 2
Palo Alto police arrest man who exposed himself to a 4-year-old
Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after A witness told police than A man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon. The...
NBC Bay Area
13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Bullet Fragments in Shooting in San Leandro: Police
A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital late Friday morning after being struck by a bullet fragment in San Leandro. A spokesperson for the San Leandro Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of East 14th Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report on a shooting that may have occurred at a business.
San Jose police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager
A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night. The post Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager appeared first on KION546.
Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 person dead, 3 injured following two shootings in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one person dead and three others injured. Police say they were near the 1400 block of Webster St. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when they heard gun fire. Once officers got to the scene they found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition with life-threatening injuries according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Francisco
The San Francisco Police Department said their officers were involved in a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. SFPD said officers attempted to detain a suspect in the area. That's when a brief foot pursuit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
KSBW.com
Salinas restaurant files police report for missing employee
SALINAS, Calif. — A missing person report has been filed in Salinas for an employee of a locally owned restaurant. On Thursday, Tico's Tacos posted a photo to their Instagram account of their employee Cecilio "Ceci" Colin. In the post, they write Colin missed two work shifts, which is out of character for him. They add that Colin has worked with the restaurant for 18 years.
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
sftimes.com
San Jose pellet gun shooter arrested
A serial pellet gun shooter who is responsible for shooting 7 individuals within 3 months has been arrested. According to the San Jose Police Department, Nicholas Montoya, 38, was arrested at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. Montoya was charged with 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
SR-92 crash leads to 2 deaths, 1 seriously injured
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died, and one is left seriously injured following a crash on CA State Route 92 Friday morning according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). At around 9:44 a.m., CHP received a call to their communication center about a crash on SR-92 westbound, east of Foster City Boulevard. A […]
losgatan.com
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
Comments / 0