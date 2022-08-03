San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

SAN JOSE – Police responded to a South San Jose neighborhood Saturday morning, searching for a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.The department announced shortly after 9:30 a.m. that units were on the 2900 block of Old Almaden Road, not far from the Guadalupe River.Police said the suspect fled from the vehicle and is believed to be on foot in the area. The suspect is described as a man standing 6' tall, with black shirt and jeans. It was not immediately known if he was armed. This is a developing story. More details to come.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO