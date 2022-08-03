WED: Workforce training initiative wins $6.4M in funding, A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries in Albuquerque, + More

Read on www.kunm.org
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and KilledDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Many Are in Panic due to the Recent Shootings Thought to Be Directed towards Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless CommunityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Teachers & Parents Alike Are Feeling the Pressure of InflationDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: There Are Many Reasons to Be Optimistic for the Forthcoming School YearDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Police: 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – By Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
Police say 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months – Associated Press. Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico's biggest city.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?
Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
Boil advisories in place for some water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election
PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
Albuquerque mother threatened to suffocate baby, allowed out with ankle monitor
Editor’s Note: Content in this story may be difficult to read ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal complaint from May states how desperate 26-year-old Jaitlyn Johnson was to get a call or text back from a man in California. He told police they had dated briefly and he wasn’t the baby’s father. After repeated unanswered calls, […]
Hotel chain in NM used ‘egregious’ tactics in pandemic to force out tenants, report finds
A congressional report on a national extended-stay hotel chain with properties in New Mexico found the corporation lied to tenants, turned off amenities, towed vehicles and otherwise engaged in “egregious” and “illegal” tactics to force people out of their homes despite pandemic-related eviction bans. Siegel rooms...
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student Leader
Muhammad Afzaal Husaain was shot and killed on Monday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m. The community has lost a beautiful soul who had already done a lot of good and planned to contribute even more.
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
New stimulus package would send thousands of dollars to Utah families
photo of money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time paying all your bills right now? As prices continue to rise, are you continually feeling a financial squeeze on your wallet? If so, know that you are not alone. Currently in Utah the cost of living is at least $44,000 per year, but even that amount isn't likely sufficient with inflation. Three United States senators want to help with the Family Security Act. This is a new proposal that would give families with kids under the age of five years old $350 each month per child. For Kids, over the age of five years old, the families would receive $250 each month per child.
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
