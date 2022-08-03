Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain in Downtown Savannah will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chatham FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Chatham. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with torrential rainfall extending from Garden City and Downtown Savannah south to White Bluff, Vernonburg and Rio Vista. As much as 2 to 3 inches of of rain has fallen across part of the Savannah Metro Area since just before 8 AM. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pooler, Downtown Savannah, Hunter Army Airfield, Midtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Hutchinson Island, Coffee Bluff, Montgomery, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, Savannah Historic District, White Bluff, Sandfly, Isle Of Hope, Whitemarsh Island and Skidaway Island.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO