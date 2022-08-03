ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington football: Huskies RB Emeka Megwa enters NCAA transfer portal

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 3 days ago
AL.com

Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic

Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols

Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia

Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Top247 DL Braylan Shelby commits to USC

Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to USC on Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. He chose to play for the Trojans over his other finalist in Texas. Shelby is commit No. 15 for head coach Lincoln Riley and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA

