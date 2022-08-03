Washington football: Huskies RB Emeka Megwa enters NCAA transfer portal

Read on 247sports.com
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021. Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
Ohio State Football now projected to land four-star safety
The Ohio State football team had a rough start to the month of August when it came to recruiting. After a great start to the summer, they have now had two de-commitments and have lost out on a rash of defensive prospects. Things might be turning around though. That’s because...
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup
Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Top247 DL Braylan Shelby commits to USC
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby announced his commitment to USC on Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. He chose to play for the Trojans over his other finalist in Texas. Shelby is commit No. 15 for head coach Lincoln Riley and the...
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
USC 2022 Season: Three Things To Watch
The Trojans kick off the Lincoln Riley era on September 3.
