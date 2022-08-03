Effective: 2022-08-08 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pearl River, or 8 miles southwest of Picayune, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central St. Tammany Parish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

