WEAU-TV 13
School-supply drives in full force ahead of upcoming school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school set to start soon, parents and students are on the lookout for school supplies. Not everyone, however, can afford backpacks or binders. To help those in need, organizations throughout western Wisconsin are school supply donation drivers. The goal is to make sure every child is ready for the first day of class.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
WEAU-TV 13
City of Eau Claire seeks dismissal of Town of Washington lawsuit
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is responding to a lawsuit filed by the Town of Washington that said an annexation proposal by the city isn’t legal. According to documents filed Wednesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court, the city’s attorney, Douglas Hoffer, said that Wisconsin statutes don’t allow townships to get in the way of a unanimous petition of private property owners who want to annex or nullify an approved city or village annexation ordinance.
stcroix360.com
Rural community rebuffs challenge to livestock rules
Wisconsin town's supervisors reject industry claims and retains legal counsel. In April, the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a notice claiming that its proxies were being harmed by the Polk County town’s new livestock ordinance. Under the ordinance, large livestock factories are required to submit plans showing how operations will protect local air, water and property.
WEAU-TV 13
The City of Eau Claire is looking to invest more into solar energy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is aiming to increase its use of renewable energy over the next 30 years. As part of the city’s proposed 2023-2027 Capital Investment Plan, the city council is looking to add two solar-powered projects that could be possible over the next couple of years.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
WEAU-TV 13
Golfers gather to help those with disabilities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People spent part of their day out on the greens Friday for a good cause. L.E. Phillips Career and Development Center’s 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing took place at the Hickory Hills Golf Course. The Outing is hosted with intentions to raise money to provide...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 6th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa River Baseball League, the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants battle for the championship. Also, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut legion team reaches the end of their season in the Great Lakes Regional tournament. Plus, the Express play their fifth-straight game at Carson...
WEAU-TV 13
Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends celebrated the life of 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock who was killed in a hit-and-run last month. Peacock from Altoona was hit by a vehicle on July 3 as he was walking Westbound on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona. The driver of the vehicle has been charged in connection with his death.
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 5th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football preview heads just outside the Eau Claire city limits to Augusta. Also, Eau Claire Pizza Hut keeps dancing in the Great Lakes Regional legion tournament. Plus, the Express look to make it two-in-a-row as they continue hosting Bismarck.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case sentenced
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020, is sentenced. Court records show 52-year-old Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years extended supervision. In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600...
Helicopter paged to Hwy. 17 motorcycle crash scene
A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 17 near Merrill, while a portion of the highway remains closed to traffic as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:13 p.m. with blockage in both the northbound and southbound lanes of...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU hosts its first reunion
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Next year, WEAU will celebrate 70 years of broadcasting in the Chippewa Valley. On August 6, familiar faces from their decades on the airwaves returned to Eau Claire. Current and former employees came together for a WEAU reunion. Staff members throughout the years shared memories...
WSAW
Marshfield Police warn of phone scam
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is warning the community about a recent phone scam. Police say a Marshfield business recently received a phone call from someone saying they were a “Lieutenant”. The caller requested an employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and meet them at another local business. The caller was able to mimic the other business’s phone number so it appeared they were assisting with the police investigation.
One dead in Rhinelander-area explosion, investigation underway
The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:. On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
