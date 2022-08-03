Read on www.thedigitalfix.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover
The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
ETOnline.com
'Mike' Producers Defend Hulu Series Amid Mike Tyson's Criticisms
When Hulu's Mike, the upcoming limited series that tells the story of Mike Tyson's life, was announced early last year, the boxing legend publicly condemned the project, calling it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story" at the time. With the project preparing for its Aug. 25 premiere, the producers addressed Tyson's criticisms over the existence of the unauthorized series.
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Was Batgirl A Bad Movie? After Rumors Swirl, Sources Talk The Movie’s One Test Screening
We know more about what went down when Batgirl was tested to audiences prior to Warner Bros pulling the plug on the DC movie.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus
The "Netflix Marvel shows" are now known as "The Defenders Saga" on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch them in order
thedigitalfix.com
The Sandman: The Endless explained, who are Dream’s siblings?
Who are The Endless? Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series The Sandman has finally been adapted for TV by Netflix. A bold yet faithful adaptation, the TV series tells the story of Dream, a powerful being who’s probably easiest described as the living personification of imagination and dreams.
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel explains how Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series coming to Disney Plus in 2024 and it will finally provide the origin story to Tom Holland’s version of Spidey, who was first introduced to the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, it has already been the subject to some confusion regarding how it fits into the MCU canon.
thedigitalfix.com
Mickey Rourke’s Con Air audition sounds like a disaster
Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and you’ve got to give it everything as an actor if you want to secure the big roles, but when Mickey Rourke auditioned for the ‘90s movie Con Air, he took that a little bit too far. Well, a lot too far, actually, and his crazy methods cost him the role.
Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'
Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s. While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
