ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Hulk
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Benedict Wong
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover

The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#She Hulk#Mcu#Marvel Disney Plus#Wandavision#Falcon#Wandvision
ETOnline.com

'Mike' Producers Defend Hulu Series Amid Mike Tyson's Criticisms

When Hulu's Mike, the upcoming limited series that tells the story of Mike Tyson's life, was announced early last year, the boxing legend publicly condemned the project, calling it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story" at the time. With the project preparing for its Aug. 25 premiere, the producers addressed Tyson's criticisms over the existence of the unauthorized series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman

Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
thedigitalfix.com

The Sandman: The Endless explained, who are Dream’s siblings?

Who are The Endless? Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series The Sandman has finally been adapted for TV by Netflix. A bold yet faithful adaptation, the TV series tells the story of Dream, a powerful being who’s probably easiest described as the living personification of imagination and dreams.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’

“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel explains how Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series coming to Disney Plus in 2024 and it will finally provide the origin story to Tom Holland’s version of Spidey, who was first introduced to the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, it has already been the subject to some confusion regarding how it fits into the MCU canon.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Mickey Rourke’s Con Air audition sounds like a disaster

Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and you’ve got to give it everything as an actor if you want to secure the big roles, but when Mickey Rourke auditioned for the ‘90s movie Con Air, he took that a little bit too far. Well, a lot too far, actually, and his crazy methods cost him the role.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'

Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s. While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy