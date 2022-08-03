ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End

By Gabe
 4 days ago
Roy Pierce
4d ago

if that's the old unit in the pic they took you and the warranty company for a ride, it's not that old of a unit and probably was fixable. unfortunately many HVAC companies are basically scamming people into new units. Also if that is the new unit I can literally go pick one up today from 2 different suppliers for Goodman and another 3 of different brands.

Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa

Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa

Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
Dems may strip Iowa of opening vote in 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats are poised to strip Iowa from leading off their presidential nominating process starting in 2024, part of a broader effort allowing less overwhelmingly white states to go early and better reflect the party's deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm had planned...
Iowa no longer first in the nation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa

A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion, The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to the lower court for additional action. Planned Parenthood says it decided to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law. The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
Dry July Worsens Drought Conditions Across Iowa

The latest Water Summary Update for Iowa shows drought conditions worsened in July due to another month of below-normal rainfall throughout the state. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Resource Coordinator Tim Hall says, “July was the fourth below-normal rainfall month in a row, and the sixth month this year that was drier than normal. We are seeing continued deterioration of conditions across northwest Iowa, as well as the introduction of drought conditions across a large area of southern Iowa. July is normally a fairly wet month, but the expected rainfall did not occur in much of the state.” Average precipitation was only 3.75 inches, about 1.51 inches below normal for July. As of Thursday, Aug. 4, nearly two-thirds of the state was experiencing some form of dryness, with extreme drought appearing in five counties in northwest Iowa. The Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by technical staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full report can be found included below.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa

(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
