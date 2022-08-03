JD Martinez had the perfect response to not being traded by Red Sox

Read on fansided.com
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Wife, mother, 'treasured' teacher: Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, remembered
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday due to complications related to a rare form of brain cancer. She was 45. Hazen was the mother of four boys, a passionate middle school teacher and a devoted “baseball mother and wife,” Mike Hazen said. During the summer of 2020, after...
Pete Rose, kept off Wall of Fame over alleged relations with minor, in Philly for Alumni Week
It’s Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, wrapping up Sunday with a salute to the 1980 Championship Phillies — but not before a controversial former Phillie will take the field.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game
Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release
The Red Sox turned some heads over the offseason when they sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. The trade created a reunion between Boston and Bradley Jr. But Renfroe was fresh off a monster season in which he slashed .259/.315/.501 with 31 home runs and 96 RBI for a Red Sox team that made a somewhat surprising run to the American League Championship Series.
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Andrew Benintendi hitting sixth in Yankees' Sunday lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is starting in Sunday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Benintendi will man left field after Aaron Hicks was moved to center and Tim Locastro was rested. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Benintendi to score 8.3 FanDuel points...
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 7 (Dodgers With Edge at Home)
While the San Diego Padres may have transformed their team and World Series aspirations with a stellar trade deadline, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still on the verge of a sweep after winning the first two games of this series by a combined score of 16-4. Yu Darvish hopes...
