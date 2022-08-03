Suspect charged with murder months after 2 people were stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge

Read on www.wbrz.com
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two children — one of them just 4 years old — were hurt in a triple shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a 4-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 35-year-old were injured in the shooting. All victims' injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, police said Sunday afternoon.
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Avenue Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other information was immediately available....
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday. Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
Police investigating reported shooting outside Burger King on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue around 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Police said they believe a victim in the incident...
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
Mother of slain Abbeville teen says the bullets weren’t meant for him
The mother of an Abbeville teen who was murdered is speaking out and says her son was not the intended target of the shooters.
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother blamed for the overdose death of her two-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson, will stay in jail tonight. This comes after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore requested Whitney Ard’s bond be revoked. Ard has been charged with negligent homicide, after the coroner’s...
State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
21-year-old killed in late-night shooting on Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Dutton Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Dutton Avenue, a residential area between Plank Road and Airline Highway. The block is just north of Hollywood Street. Sheldon Gales,...
Suspect in deadly triple shooting takes police on high-speed chase, totals car in 3-vehicle crash
A suspect in a triple-shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and two others injured over the weekend led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that ended when the suspect totaled his car, police said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the crash happened at the intersection of...
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man allegedly connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Prairieville. According to APSO, the burglaries happened at an apartment complex. Anyone with information that could help detectives with the investigation is urged to call...
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
