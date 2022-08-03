The City Of Charlotte And Central Piedmont Community College Form Partnership For Workforce Development And Education

Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com
Chambers Prepares for Rematch With Cardinal Gibbons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Chambers High School football team is getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. They held their last practice before full pads Friday night. In two weeks, they’ll face the team they lost to in the 4A State Championship game, Cardinal Gibbons. The...
Smart Shopper: Back To School Giveaway At Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic!
CHARLOTTE, NC– With kids returning back to school in less than three weeks, now is not the time to procrastinate! With inflation and continued supply chain issues, it can be difficult to find affordable school supplies. Not to worry, because Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic has got you covered! August,...
Some North Carolina Abortion Clinics Are Inundated With Out-Of-State Patients
CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
Independence Draw With Forward Madison 0-0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Independence played to a scoreless draw with Forward Madison FC on Friday, August 5 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Next week, the Jacks hit the road to face South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 PM. “As we get into this...
American Cornhole League Tournament Kicks Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The American Cornhole League Tournament is happening all weekend. It’s happening at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. At stake is a $450,000 cash prize. The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. Celebrities will also play in this weekend’s tournament. One of them is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore”. Legendary rapper, Flava Flav will be tonight’s emcee. You can find more information about times and tickets at iplaycornhole.com.
High School Football Preview: Southwestern 4A Conference Coaches Ready To Compete
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to the high school football season continues and teams in our area are hard at work, gearing up to get after it!. When conference play kicks off a few weeks into the season, games between Southwestern 4A Conference teams are expected to be entertaining and highly competitive.
Fitness Friday: Up Your Golf Game with K2 Golf Tees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Up your golf game with K2 golf tees! Inventor and CEO Kevin Kreppein joined Lauren and James on Rising to show off his product, the 3D printing process and tell you how to get involved with his Kickstarter campaign and get the tees for half price.
Gaston County Mugshots August 4th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
Comedian Cheyenne Boozer Performs Stands Up At SouthEnd Common Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Comedy Show At Common Market is bringing the Queen City laughs all through the month of August. Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, The Comedy Zone, and Queen City Comedy Zone, Comedy Show At Common Market is a monthly comedy showcase of talented local and touring comedians.
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
Miserable Summer Heat & Humidity Press On
Well, at least we’re only seven weeks away from fall. 19 of the past 20 days in Charlotte have topped out at 90° or hotter, and there’s no relief in sight. A strong Bermuda High to our east will continue a merciless onslaught of heat and humidity through the weekend into next week. Each of the next five days ahead will bring the 80s and 90s to the entirety of the Carolinas. As usual, pop-up showers and storms will be our only reprieve from the heat for the time being.
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
Sweet Tooth Saturday: 10 Great QC Spots To Tame Your Sugar Cravings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cheers to the weekend! What better way to spend the weekend than tasting some sweets in the city? Charlotte has a wide arrangement of sweets fit for all locals and visitors. From giant donuts to mini macaroons, the Queen City has a lot of sweetness to offer. Check out this list of 10 delicious desserts in Charlotte.
Don’t Waste Your Money: Overdraft Fee Protection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When money is tight, there’s nothing more aggravating than bouncing your checking account. It can mean fees and penalties. For years that has meant an overdraft fee — at an average of $33– plus non sufficient funds fees on top of that. It...
Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Shooting
LOWELL, NC – A four car wreck on Highway 74 at Redbud Drive in Lowell, NC (Gaston Co.) has ended in a shooting. It happened Thursday around 7pm. A witness tells WCCB that a good Samaritan walked up to the wreck and opened the door of one of the cars, and the man in that car shot that person in the face. The witness tells us that the shooter ran off, but was caught 1/2 mile away by police.
Gastonia Authorities Investigating Arson Attempt at Tony’s Ice Cream
GASTONIA, N.C. — Everyone knows that ice cream shoppes are a hot commodity in the summertime, but this local Gastonia staple almost went up in smoke. Recently released surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect breaking open a window on the side of Tony’s ice cream before throwing an incendiary device inside early Thursday morning.
Belmont Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Vehicle
BELMONT, N.C – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Saturday night. Officers with the Belmont Police Department responded to the call on Park Street near Hawley Avenue around 8:55 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with...
Scammers Threaten Residents While Demanding Fake Jury Duty Fees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Scammers are using the names of Catawba County sheriffs to threaten people into paying fake jury fees through green dot cards. Deputies were notified of the scammer calls on Friday, August 5th. According to a news release, scammers have told people they will be arrested if they don’t pay.
