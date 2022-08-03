ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The City Of Charlotte And Central Piedmont Community College Form Partnership For Workforce Development And Education

By Deeandra Michel
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Chambers Prepares for Rematch With Cardinal Gibbons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Chambers High School football team is getting ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. They held their last practice before full pads Friday night. In two weeks, they’ll face the team they lost to in the 4A State Championship game, Cardinal Gibbons. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some North Carolina Abortion Clinics Are Inundated With Out-Of-State Patients

CHARLOTTE — It’s an uncertain time for many women across the country, and in the Carolinas who are in search for access to reproductive healthcare services. It’s been six weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe VS. Wade, and some abortion clinics across North Carolina say they’ve been inundated with women looking for help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Independence Draw With Forward Madison 0-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Independence played to a scoreless draw with Forward Madison FC on Friday, August 5 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Next week, the Jacks hit the road to face South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 PM. “As we get into this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

American Cornhole League Tournament Kicks Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The American Cornhole League Tournament is happening all weekend. It’s happening at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. At stake is a $450,000 cash prize. The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. Celebrities will also play in this weekend’s tournament. One of them is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore”. Legendary rapper, Flava Flav will be tonight’s emcee. You can find more information about times and tickets at iplaycornhole.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fitness Friday: Up Your Golf Game with K2 Golf Tees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Up your golf game with K2 golf tees! Inventor and CEO Kevin Kreppein joined Lauren and James on Rising to show off his product, the 3D printing process and tell you how to get involved with his Kickstarter campaign and get the tees for half price.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont College#Internship#City Of Charlotte
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Comedian Cheyenne Boozer Performs Stands Up At SouthEnd Common Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Comedy Show At Common Market is bringing the Queen City laughs all through the month of August. Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts, The Comedy Zone, and Queen City Comedy Zone, Comedy Show At Common Market is a monthly comedy showcase of talented local and touring comedians.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Miserable Summer Heat & Humidity Press On

Well, at least we’re only seven weeks away from fall. 19 of the past 20 days in Charlotte have topped out at 90° or hotter, and there’s no relief in sight. A strong Bermuda High to our east will continue a merciless onslaught of heat and humidity through the weekend into next week. Each of the next five days ahead will bring the 80s and 90s to the entirety of the Carolinas. As usual, pop-up showers and storms will be our only reprieve from the heat for the time being.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sweet Tooth Saturday: 10 Great QC Spots To Tame Your Sugar Cravings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cheers to the weekend! What better way to spend the weekend than tasting some sweets in the city? Charlotte has a wide arrangement of sweets fit for all locals and visitors. From giant donuts to mini macaroons, the Queen City has a lot of sweetness to offer. Check out this list of 10 delicious desserts in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Overdraft Fee Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When money is tight, there’s nothing more aggravating than bouncing your checking account. It can mean fees and penalties. For years that has meant an overdraft fee — at an average of $33– plus non sufficient funds fees on top of that. It...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Shooting

LOWELL, NC – A four car wreck on Highway 74 at Redbud Drive in Lowell, NC (Gaston Co.) has ended in a shooting. It happened Thursday around 7pm. A witness tells WCCB that a good Samaritan walked up to the wreck and opened the door of one of the cars, and the man in that car shot that person in the face. The witness tells us that the shooter ran off, but was caught 1/2 mile away by police.
LOWELL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Authorities Investigating Arson Attempt at Tony’s Ice Cream

GASTONIA, N.C. — Everyone knows that ice cream shoppes are a hot commodity in the summertime, but this local Gastonia staple almost went up in smoke. Recently released surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect breaking open a window on the side of Tony’s ice cream before throwing an incendiary device inside early Thursday morning.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Belmont Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Vehicle

BELMONT, N.C – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Saturday night. Officers with the Belmont Police Department responded to the call on Park Street near Hawley Avenue around 8:55 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with...
BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Scammers Threaten Residents While Demanding Fake Jury Duty Fees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Scammers are using the names of Catawba County sheriffs to threaten people into paying fake jury fees through green dot cards. Deputies were notified of the scammer calls on Friday, August 5th. According to a news release, scammers have told people they will be arrested if they don’t pay.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy