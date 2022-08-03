The City Of Charlotte And Central Piedmont Community College Form Partnership For Workforce Development And Education

Well, at least we’re only seven weeks away from fall. 19 of the past 20 days in Charlotte have topped out at 90° or hotter, and there’s no relief in sight. A strong Bermuda High to our east will continue a merciless onslaught of heat and humidity through the weekend into next week. Each of the next five days ahead will bring the 80s and 90s to the entirety of the Carolinas. As usual, pop-up showers and storms will be our only reprieve from the heat for the time being.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO