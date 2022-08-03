ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Chief: Officer-involved shooting details not released pending MBI probe

NATCHEZ — Authorities have declined to release details about a July 18 incident in which a woman with a knife was shot when police officers responded to a suicide call. The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released, nor have the specifics of the officer’s interaction with the woman.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
WJTV 12

Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WAPT

Petition leads to special election for medical cannabis

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors approved a special election for residents to vote on medical marijuana. Voters will head to the polls on Aug. 30 for the special election. County supervisors opted out of the cultivation, processing, sale and distribution process of medical cannabis...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home

NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: NASD enrollment escalates, still 245 students shy of last year

NATCHEZ — Enrollment for Natchez Adams School District has escalated closer to the district’s expected enrollment of approximately 2,800 students. As of Thursday, 2,590 students have shown up whereas last school year they ended with 2,835 students, NASD public engagement director Tony Fields said. That leaves the school district 245 students shy from last school year.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools

VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Scarcity at Stewpot

The scarcity that you might see at the grocery store is increased exponentially at the Stewpot, a food ministry located at 69 E Franklin St. They used to get truck deliveries which weighed 1,500 pounds, now deliveries are half of that. Stewpot Director and Pastor at Crosspoint Church Marcus Archer...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sylvia Ann Gautreau

Graveside services for Sylvia Ann Gautreau, 85 of Jonesville, LA, who passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA, will be held at Gautreau Family Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, with Bro. Matthew Murrel officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
JONESVILLE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river

A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Port Gibson

Port Gibson High School football went 3-7 in 2021. This year, the team says it’s fast on offense and close knit as a team. The Blue Waves say both those factors will lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2017.
PORT GIBSON, MS

