ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day

Cobb County announced on its website that in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at the Riverside Epicenter. (For a description of the difference between a PCR and an antigen COVID test from a molecular biologist, follow this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water

Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Georgia#Health System#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#The Georgia Hospital Bed#Region N#Paulding
henrycountytimes.com

COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
MCDONOUGH, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chairwoman Cupid hosts Dobbins Air Reserve Base stakeholder’s meeting

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted the second annual stakeholders roundtable meeting to discuss Dobbins Air Reserve Base and exchange ideas on how to ensure its continued success. According to the county’s news release about the meeting:. Those in attendance included a group of the US...
COBB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Creating middle housing in DeKalb County

No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map

The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County animal shelter overcrowded, in 'crisis'

ATLANTA - The Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Atlanta's West Side is so crowded, Director Audrey Shoemaker said they are nearly 300 dogs over capacity. "We are truly out of room. We don't know where we're going to put the next dog that comes in. It's a crisis situation. It's very dire at the shelter right now," said Shoemaker.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy