cobbcountycourier.com
Kiosk at Riverside Epicenter offers COVID PCR test 24 hours per day
Cobb County announced on its website that in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb & Douglas Public Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at the Riverside Epicenter. (For a description of the difference between a PCR and an antigen COVID test from a molecular biologist, follow this...
cobbcountycourier.com
Be part of the Great Georgia Pollinator Census on August 20 at Cobb Water
Pollinators and native North American plants are both a vital and interconnected part of our ecosystem, but have been vulnerable to a variety of human generated and natural challenges over the decades. To help identify the trends in the pollinator population, there is an event called the Great Georgia Pollinator...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb’s school-aged children and adolescents for the 14-day period ending August 4
COVID among Cobb County’s school-aged children, adolescents, and undergraduate college-aged adults showed either decrease or small change over the past two weeks. The statewide numbers were very similar. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
henrycountytimes.com
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb Chairwoman Cupid hosts Dobbins Air Reserve Base stakeholder’s meeting
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid hosted the second annual stakeholders roundtable meeting to discuss Dobbins Air Reserve Base and exchange ideas on how to ensure its continued success. According to the county’s news release about the meeting:. Those in attendance included a group of the US...
saportareport.com
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness after criminalization bill stalled
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Library introduces the Read Around the World interactive map
The Cobb County Public Library published a Read Around The World interactive map to introduce readers to books set in nearly every continent (Antarctica was the only holdout). The map was created by Raymond Goslow, possibly the most well-known staffer at the library system after he advanced to the finals in the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
California governor calls on film industry to leave Georgia in response to heartbeat abortion law
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s film industry is a huge revenue generator for the state. However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging film industry leaders to take a second look at what California can offer them, despite the ramifications that decision could have on local businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and region Sunday August 7, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday August 7. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North...
COVID funds meant to bail out Fulton County businesses catches watchdog organization's attention
ATLANTA — After more than a year, 11Alive is continuing to hold the Fulton County Commission accountable as we investigate whether millions of dollars, intended to rescue small local businesses and entrepreneurs devasted by the COVID pandemic, went to those who needed it most. Our 11Alive reports have now...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County animal shelter overcrowded, in 'crisis'
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Atlanta's West Side is so crowded, Director Audrey Shoemaker said they are nearly 300 dogs over capacity. "We are truly out of room. We don't know where we're going to put the next dog that comes in. It's a crisis situation. It's very dire at the shelter right now," said Shoemaker.
Lead in your child’s juice? FDA considers limiting levels
ATLANTA — Your children might be washing down the healthy meal you just made with a side of lead. Scientists said it may be in their juice. They warn over time even small amounts of lead in juice can lead to big developmental issues. “Orange juice. They want orange...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
cobbcountycourier.com
CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
