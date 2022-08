Indian Encampment, a 1906 oil painting by Joseph Henry Sharp, is on view through Aug. 13 in the “Homecoming” exhibition at the Albany Museum of Art. Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ “Homecoming,” a museumwide exhibition celebrating the return of the permanent collection of the Albany Museum of Art, is in its final two weeks.

The exhibition closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13. The AMA is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free for everyone.