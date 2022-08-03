Read on www.fox10phoenix.com
Baby girl missing in Phoenix after being taken by non-custodial birth mother
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a 5-month-old baby girl who was forcibly taken from her foster home by her biological mother, officials said. Angelica Salinas, 24, reportedly came to the home at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and took Eunice Salinas before fleeing. "Angelica does...
Deputies search for man last seen swimming in Lake Pleasant
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater swimming in the Humbug Cove area of Lake Pleasant and did not resurface, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, an adult man entered the water at around 2:00 p.m. and was not...
MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast. A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said. Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville...
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Driver dies after crashing into parked semi-truck in Laveen
LAVEEN, Ariz. - A man has died after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Laveen, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the collision was reported just after 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 near 67th Avenue and Baseline. When first responders arrived, they discovered the car had...
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night. Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville...
Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building. The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive. Police...
Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation
PHOENIX - A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix. On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation. Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly...
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
24-year sentence for man who killed Arizona jail officer
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck
Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
Man in critical condition after being shot in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway, Phoenix Police said. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a...
Brazen thieves use tow truck to steal $100K truck out of Peoria man’s driveway
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something you see every day, crooks in a tow truck stealing a brand new $100,000 vehicle from the driveway of a home in Peoria. A Ring security camera caught the entire incident on video when it went down around 3 a.m. last Thursday.
