Whitesburg tattoo shop owner returns to collect salvageable items after flash flood

Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
'They’re in survival mode:’ Crews work to feed Knott County flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. — With many still stranded from catastrophic flooding last week, Greg May and his team from Pike County have been focused on giving flood victims one less thing to worry about. “We just think it’s important, early on… just get them hot meals and let them concentrate...
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Kentucky Car Collection Survives Flooding
Finally, a good story coming out from this awful tragedy!. The recent flooding in Kentucky has been horrific, particularly with the loss of life. While the loss of vehicles, even collectable models, doesn’t even begin to compare to deaths, we want to bring a story of hope after we ran across a local story of how a car collector’s house was damaged in the flooding but his car collection survived.
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “I love my neighbors so I had to try to save them. So, that’s really all that was going through my mind was to help other people I guess,” said Jordan Childers, a Knott County native. Childers said he and his girlfriend lost...
A week later, displaced flood victims move to Morgan County shelter
The American Red Cross facilitated a move of about 50 people from shelters in Wolfe County to the Morgan County Wellness Center.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Mother ties family together to escape raging flood waters
As flood waters raged around her Breathitt County mobile home Thursday night, Jessica Willett thought her family might not be able to escape.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Knott County teacher remembers students who passed away in flooding
Along Highway 550 in Knott County is the Emmalena community, where the creek separates the road from homes and what is left of homes.
