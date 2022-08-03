South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

This year has seen multiple instances of investigations of various Tesla vehicles, with government officials exploring whether or not the automaker’s self-driving features were at play in crashes. Now, some of those same features are at the center of another investigation, this one taking place on the state level. Here, the issue at hand isn’t whether some of Tesla’s features resulted in an accident, but rather whether Tesla was misrepresenting what those features could do.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO