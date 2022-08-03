Fulton re-evaluates medical marijuana ordinance

Read on www.wtva.com
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities. Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights. With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
wcbi.com
Aberdeen city leaders look at possible solution to parking problem
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Aberdeen homeowners are upset over damage to their property, they say is caused by truck drivers parking their big rigs on private property. DeRhonda Jones lives next door to the old Fred’s in Aberdeen. Although the store has been shuttered for years, she says the parking lot is used by truck drivers, who live in the area, and park their rigs in the lot when they’re home.
wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Authorities: 4 inmates flee after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof
Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility’s roof, authorities said. Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell. The four escapees...
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
wcbi.com
Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
wcbi.com
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
wtva.com
New Albany organizations to give away at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Family Clinic of New Albany, local non-profit Bee the Change and Macedonia Baptist Church will be giving away free at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks Saturday, August 6. The event will be held at the Family Clinic of New Albany from 9 a.m....
tippahnews.com
Four inmates escape from Alcorn County jail
Breaking; inmates cut hole in roof of jail and escape. In the early morning hours of August 5th 2022, The Alcorn County Jail discovered that the 4 inmates pictured below had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. The inmates are identified as...
wtva.com
UPDATE: All four Alcorn County jail escapees caught
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Alcorn County inmates are back in custody after their arrests nearly 24 hours after they escaped from the county jail. Law enforcement arrested the fourth inmate, Landon Braudway, early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee line where someone lives on County Road 793.
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
wtva.com
Latest on search for Alcorn County jail escapees
Four inmates escaped from the Alcorn County Jail. Law enforcement officers say they are looking for four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wtva.com
New apartment complex project gets the green light
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex. The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3. The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
wtva.com
Murder arrest made for 2021 death of toddler in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
