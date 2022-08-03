ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 10 Staff Members Injured In Fight At Coxsackie Correctional Facility

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the Capital District earlier this week. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by ErikaWittlieb

At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the region.

Individuals who are incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County assaulted security personnel on Monday, Aug. 1, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Four of the staff members were hospitalized for injuries that included head trauma and blood exposure.

Officials said the attack is under investigation, and a frisk of the facility began on Tuesday morning.

The department said the attack happened amid a rise in violent conduct within its facilities.

"Violence such as this makes the work of the Department’s Prison Violence Task Force more crucial than ever to maintain the safety and security of our facilities," officials said. "The Department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and any individuals found responsible for this incident will be disciplined and be referred for outside prosecution."

