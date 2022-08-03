Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson earning praise from coaches, teammates during first minicamp

Aaron Donald is one of the most fearsome players in NFL history and he’s had an incredible career with the Los Angeles Rams so far. Donald, fresh off a Super Bowl title and already has three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name, was back in training camp late last month. He was seen in an unusual drill putting his hand around rookie defensive lineman Elijah Garcia’s neck. Donald explained in an episode of "I Am Athlete" he was practicing technique and that Garcia has to "pay his dues."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 51 MINUTES AGO