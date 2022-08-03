Rifle-Wielding Suspect Apprehended Safely In Fairfax County After Hours-Long Standoff: Police

An hourslong standoff ended with a suspect being apprehended in the 3300 block of Rio Drive in Falls Church. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

An incensed armed man who barricaded himself inside a Virginia apartment was safely taken into custody without incident following an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Rio Drive in Falls Church shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, where there was a report of a man on a balcony shouting threats and waving a rifle.

The man remained inside the apartment for hours, a spokesperson from the department said, as officers negotiated with him as they sought a peaceful resolution to the incident, according to police.

During the negotiation, officers advised that the suspect was likely to be alone in his apartment, and neighbors were instructed to shuttler in place as they de-escalated the situation.

Approximately seven hours later, around midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the situation came to a peaceful conclusion, as they were able to take the unidentified barricaded man into custody without further incident.

Police have not released the ID of the suspect, nor announced any pending charges. It is unclear what caused him to become agitated before barricading himself in the Rio Drive residence.

