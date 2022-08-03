ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Rifle-Wielding Suspect Apprehended Safely In Fairfax County After Hours-Long Standoff: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajzqW_0h3b5tMA00
An hourslong standoff ended with a suspect being apprehended in the 3300 block of Rio Drive in Falls Church. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

An incensed armed man who barricaded himself inside a Virginia apartment was safely taken into custody without incident following an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Rio Drive in Falls Church shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, where there was a report of a man on a balcony shouting threats and waving a rifle.

The man remained inside the apartment for hours, a spokesperson from the department said, as officers negotiated with him as they sought a peaceful resolution to the incident, according to police.

During the negotiation, officers advised that the suspect was likely to be alone in his apartment, and neighbors were instructed to shuttler in place as they de-escalated the situation.

Approximately seven hours later, around midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the situation came to a peaceful conclusion, as they were able to take the unidentified barricaded man into custody without further incident.

Police have not released the ID of the suspect, nor announced any pending charges. It is unclear what caused him to become agitated before barricading himself in the Rio Drive residence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Apprehend Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Anne Arundel Church

Concerned citizens helped police in Maryland locate and apprehend a man wanted for a hate crime at an Anne Arundel County church. Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills after there was a citizen complaint.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#After Hours
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police

An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say. Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
OXON HILL, MD
NBC Washington

Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
332K+
Followers
50K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy