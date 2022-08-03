ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. The receiver hasn’t practiced much during training camp because of a hamstring injury he suffered while working out on his own in July.

The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson among Ravens starters who will not play in preseason opener as John Harbaugh guards health of key players | NOTES

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the Ravens starters who will not play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Coach John Harbaugh said he was not ready to announce his plans for subsequent preseason games but made it clear he will be guarding ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges

Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
NFL
