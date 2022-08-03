ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Government announces 4 Animal Control Public Meetings

By KATC NEWS
 4 days ago
The St. Landry Parish Government announced Wednesday four Animal Control Public Meetings throughout the Parish for residents to voice their concerns regarding the proposed animal control ordinance.

An animal control ordinance was drafted by a committee, according to a St. Landry Parish Government release. This ordinance has not been introduced to the council and is still up for revisions. St. Landry Parish Government is revising this with residents and animals in mind, the release the states.

Parish President Jessie Bellard stated "I recommend everyone to read not only the new proposed ordinance but also the ordinance that is already in place. The new ordinance has not been proposed to the council and we want to receive the public’s opinion on this matter. Please reach out to my office at (337)-948-3688 or text my cell phone at (337)-351-1482."

Public meetings:

  • Krotz Springs: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 6:00 PM, located at Gary Soileau Community Center (216 Park St, Krotz Springs, LA 70750).

  • Eunice: Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 6:00 PM, located at Eunice City Hall 2nd Floor Council Chambers (300 S. 2nd St, Eunice, LA 70535).

  • Sunset: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 6:00 PM, located at Sunset Community Center (108 Leo Richard Lane, Sunset, LA, 70584).

  • Palmetto: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:00 PM, located at Palmetto Town Hall (224 E Railroad Ave, Palmetto, LA 71358).

The meetings are open to the public.

Click here to view the proposed ordinance.

To view the current ordinance in place click here.

