Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

Geisinger holds hiring event in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — In Berwick, Geisinger held a hiring event to recruit more workers. The event went from noon to 6pm, to help give information on career opportunities. Attendees got to learn about potential recruitment incentives and other benefits. Openings currently exist in both the inpatient and outpatient...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station

North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Arrest made following bank robbery

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police apprehended 35-year-old Daniel Williams on Friday following a bank robbery at the M&T bank in Hanover Township. Police responded to the attempted robbery around 1:00 on Friday afternoon on Sans Souci Parkway. Williams was arraigned and is being held at the Luzerne County...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Stargaze at Penn State's Friedman Observatory open house

LEHMAN, Pa. (WOLF) — For those who admire the night sky, The Friedman Observatory at Penn State is having an open house to view the stars. The event occurs on Friday nights from 8 to 11:45PM. Those who attend with be able to view stars, galaxies, and other planets.
LEHMAN, PA
WOLF

Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident

WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday

Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old

PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
NESCOPECK, PA

