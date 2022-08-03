BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall

Read on katv.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of 48-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker, an Arkansas County Northern District Court judge was recovered from a lake on Sunday morning. According to reports, Bueker and family and friends spent their weekend in Jefferson County. At one point Bueker ventured off for a...
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Pine Bluff police warning public of recent break-ins
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police have received an increase in reported breaking and entering crimes— Margaret Smith, owner of Unique Cakes, experienced this firsthand after a recent break-in attempt early Sunday morning at her shop. Smith said she considers her shop to be a safe haven...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police were investigating a Friday afternoon shooting incident that is now a homicide after a male victim died from his injuries. At approximately 12:26 p.m., officers responded to West Scenic Apartments in reference to a shooting report. When police arrived, they found...
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
ASP releases dash cam footage of LR City Director Ken Richardson's car crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police has released dash cam footage from the single-car wreck involving Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson. At around 9:08 Tuesday night, an Arkansas State Trooper responded to an accident in the area of Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street. There, the...
Police in North Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the West Scenic Apartment complex shortly after noon Friday.
