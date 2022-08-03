MedStar St. Mary’s Celebrate Advance Vascular Surgery Provider Of The Year

Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO