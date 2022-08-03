MedStar St. Mary’s Celebrate Advance Vascular Surgery Provider Of The Year

Read on thebaynet.com
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
15 Best Things to Do in La Plata (MD)
The seat of Charles County in Southern Maryland is near the head of the Port Tobacco River, which was a center for international trade in the 17th and 18th century. Port Tobacco, now just a group of historic buildings on La Plata’s outskirts, was once the second-largest river port in Maryland, driven by a booming tobacco trade.
SoMD Week in Review for July 30-August 5, 2022
Calvert County: Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 […]
10-Year-Old Transported To Hospital After Dirt Bike Crash In St. Mary’s
BUSHWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital after being injured in a dirt bike accident last night. At approximately 7:27 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to Wicomico Drive for a reported dirt bike crash with potential injuries.
Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren Receives Body Armor Donation!
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sheriff Jim Fredericks announces that Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Siren’s vest is sponsored by Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ...
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
MISSING: Madden Loving, 14-Years-Old, Last Seen In California, Md.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing person:. Madden Loving – 14 y/o w/m 5’1 100 lbs (see photo). He was last seen in the California MD area this afternoon (8/5) wearing a red...
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Resisting Arrest/Obstructing- On July 28, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, to assist another deputy in serving an outstanding arrest warrant. Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of no fixed address, intervened and attempted to pull the individual with a warrant away from deputies, would not follow instructions, and continued to try to stop the arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.
Arrest Made Following Racial Vandalism Of Church In Anne Arundel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center located at 952 Annapolis Road in Gambrills. This location was familiar to officers as it had been the target of past incidents of the same/similar nature.
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Receive Donations From Food Truck Event
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following a fundraiser held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on August 1, all donations were since distributed by the various food trucks on-site that day. The event was held to assist with offsetting costs and lost revenue from the recently canceled Hollywood carnival. However, as...
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family. On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County...
