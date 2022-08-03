Car plows into NuLeaf Dispensary in North Lake Tahoe

Read on foxreno.com
KCRA.com
Caught on video: SUV crashes into a Tahoe-area dispensary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Surveillance video captured a scary moment at a Lake Tahoe-area dispensary when a car crashed into the business' front windows. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday to the crash at the NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary on Highway 28 in Incline Village. An elderly...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO, WCSO investigating after chase ends in crash
The Lyon County and Washoe County sheriff’s offices are investigating following a car chase that ended with shots fired at Lyon County deputies and the suspect’s car on fire in a ditch. Officials have not yet provided information about the suspect or his condition. The incident began when...
FOX Reno
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
Lassen County News
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
FOX Reno
Washoe County offering sandbags during rainstorms
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County is providing sandbags for residents as the county is put under a flood advisory. The sandbags are available at the following locations:. Fire Station 130 Nectar St. Blue Heron Cir. & Warrior Ln. Lemmon Dr. & Pompe Way;
actionnewsnow.com
Susanville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - An armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning is being investigated by Susanville Police. At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers with the Susanville Police Department responded to the Burger King located at 1520 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted the...
Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter
A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients. You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of...
KOLO TV Reno
Power knocked out for thousands of NV Energy customers in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:30 P.M. UPDATE: The number of NV Energy customers without power has dropped to 6,312. Power for most of them is expected to be restored by early Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: About 5,800 NV Energy customers are without power in the south end of Spanish Springs and about...
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
kunr.org
Breaking down why one of two domestic violence shelters in Washoe County may be closing
One of two emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence in Washoe County has been ordered by a judge to close later this month. KUNR’s Jose Davila IV sat down with Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Jose Davila IV: Before we get into this complex lawsuit, what can you...
FOX Reno
Washoe County student testing scores rebounding from pandemic slump
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to make unprecedented adjustments. Students and families struggled with illness and staff shortages, but new reports show a steady rebound to pre-pandemic learning levels. Washoe County School District (WCSD) officials say online classes, chronic absences and...
