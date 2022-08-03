Read on www.fool.com
Motley Fool
Up 11% in a Month, Is This Elevator Stock a Buy Right Now?
Otis' service business continues to grow steady revenue. The company's exposure to the Chinese real estate market could present challenges.
Motley Fool
Spirit Airlines Stock Is Still a No-Brainer Buy After JetBlue Merger Announcement -- Here's Why
JetBlue plans to pay at least $33.50 per share for Spirit Airlines stock. Spirit Airlines stock is a merger arbitrage play with its stock trading at least 36% below its acquisition price. Even if regulators nix the deal, Spirit shareholders stand to benefit.
Reversal: Spirit Should Buy JetBlue Instead
JetBlue reported a dismal second quarter of 2022 despite taking in the highest revenue in the airline’s history. Spirit Airlines had a greater market cap, will report a smaller loss (or gain) and better operation. Shouldn’t it be Spirit buying JetBlue and not the other way around?. If...
Motley Fool
Tech Stocks Surging: 5 Stocks Sending the Nasdaq Higher on Wednesday
Moderna and PayPal beat earnings expectations, and investors are optimistic. MercadoLibre investors are excited ahead of its earnings after market close. Investors are revaluing Okta, thanks to a competitor's high acquisition price, while Meta shares are bouncing from yesterday's low.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
ZDNet
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
Motley Fool
Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow
Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat
For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Cazoo Stock?
The persistent downtrend in Cazoo stock took a break during a one-day buying frenzy. A jump in vehicle sales and revenue is likely what spurred the sudden interest in Cazoo. However, Cazoo stock may be more appropriate for a trade than an investment as the company struggles with a widening net loss.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
FOXBusiness
JetBlue, Alaska offer fall flight deals to pull in consumers during slower season
Some U.S. passenger carriers are already trying to boost demand during the slower fall season. JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines offered sales this week on flights, both of which end on Wednesday and Thursday, for travel booked from August through early November, which is commonly known as "shoulder season." Airlines...
Motley Fool
Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip
Unity's algorithm needs fixing, and a key party for Upstart's business is finding investment opportunities elsewhere. Unity was a market leader before its current setback, and I believe it's making the right moves to course-correct. Upstart's business is still loved by banks and consumers, giving me hope that the model...
Motley Fool
Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?
As the economy continues to slow, many investors are worried about a recession. Nobody knows for certain when or if a recession will happen.
CNET
Tesla Will Be the Latest Big Company to Split Its Stock
Tesla announced the final details of its stock split plan Friday afternoon, after shareholders voted to approve the plan at the annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. Tesla will be the latest large publicly traded company to split its stock, following Google and GameStop, which both completed stock splits in July.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lucid, Booking Holdings, MGM, eBay and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Lucid Group — Shares of the EV maker tumbled about 12% after hours. Lucid cut its full-year production targets for a second time to 6,000. The original forecast was 20,000. The company also reported a quarterly loss of 33 cents per share.
