Flash Flood Emergency issued for 2021 wildfire burn scar areas in Nevada, California

FOX Reno
Authorities call off search for missing 35-year old man near Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated as of 6:35 p.m. on August 6:. Crews called off search for the 35-year-old man who went missing near the Truckee River this afternoon. Authorities say that after a thorough search, they were not able to locate the man. Original...
FOX Reno
Police asking for help in search of missing 16-year-old girl in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni. According to PCSO, Kiely was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was said to be at a party with a huge group of minors and young adults. Her car is also not located at the party and her phone has been out of service.
