Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of criminal speeding.

The arrest comes one day after Brown returned to the active roster after recovering from a hamstring injury. He had been on the non-football injury list since the start of training camp.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. local time driving in the HOV lane on Loop 101.

Criminal speeding in Arizona is driving in excess of 85 mph, exceeding the speed limit by 20 mph or more, or exceeding 35 mph in a school zone.

Brown is entering his first season with the Cardinals after a draft-night trade with the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Brown has 195 career catches for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 games (41 starts) for the Ravens. He was selected No. 25 overall by Baltimore in the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

