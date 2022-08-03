Read on www.wusa9.com
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
18, 19-year-old arrested, accused of being serial DC carjackers
WASHINGTON — Two men found in a stolen car with a ghost gun are now facing felony charges, along with accusations of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across D.C. According to law enforcement officials, both men - identified as the 19-year-old driver Mekhi Staton of Maryland,...
Man pleads guilty after 2 indicted on charges of impersonating federal officers in Navy Yard apartment
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from a WUSA9 report that in aired April 2022. A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an elaborate scheme involving pretending to be a federal law enforcement officer. The rouse resulted in a public arrest in Southeast's Navy Yard neighborhood in April 2022.
Tax-free holidays are back in Virginia, Maryland just in time for back to school
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2021 about Virginia's tax-free weekend. It is that time of year again - sales tax holiday time! As people prepare for inclement weather and return to school, sales taxes are being waived across Virginia and Maryland for some items on select dates.
How the new general manager plans to tackle a damaged Metro
WASHINGTON — He only began the job on July 25th, but in his second week on the job, the new general manager for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has already experienced the full D.C. metro chaos locals have come to expect. Moving from Austin, Texas, where he was...
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
DMV police departments experience staffing shortages
VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
VERIFY: What does a federal public health emergency declaration do?
WASHINGTON — San Francisco, New York City and New York state have issued emergency declarations in response to Monkeypox, as they try to contain local outbreaks. And there are reports that the Biden administration may issue what’s called a public health emergency declaration at the federal level. So...
Dog rescued from massive DC fire
WASHINGTON — A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the 2200 block of Douglas St. in Northeast, D.C., according to officials. The fire sparked at a vacant three-story frame house that was boarded up, officials add. While taming the fire, firefighters saw a dog caged up near the rear end of the building and made efforts to save it. The rescued dog is safe and now in the custody of Humane Rescue, according to officials.
Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
DC Fire & EMS hiring for the first time since 2019, introducing new entrance exam
WASHINGTON — The DC Fire and EMS Department revealed new procedures for its Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) application, which is open now for the first time since 2019. Starting Aug. 1, the application stays open for 30 days, and applicants can choose to take the exam in person or...
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky following devastating flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new weather challenge,” Kentucky...
DC workshop helps incoming college freshman with financial aid, scholarship guidance
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about the student loan debt of D.C. college students. In the difficult world of navigating college, the District is working to help ease the minds of soon-to-be freshman college students with financial guidance. The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities...
TIMELINE: More severe weather possible this afternoon & evening
WASHINGTON — Another round of severe weather is expected Friday, following Thursday's storms that brought rain, wind and lightning to the D.C. region. A Flood Watch has been issued for the DMV until 11 p.m. for the potential of flash flooding. Storms Friday will produce locally heavy rain and...
