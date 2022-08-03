ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DMV police departments experience staffing shortages

VIRGINIA, USA — Like many industries, local police departments are facing staffing issues. Prince William County Police Chief, Pete Newsham says they could use 100 more officers to be fully staffed and Fairfax County has called a staffing emergency. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Dog rescued from massive DC fire

WASHINGTON — A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the 2200 block of Douglas St. in Northeast, D.C., according to officials. The fire sparked at a vacant three-story frame house that was boarded up, officials add. While taming the fire, firefighters saw a dog caged up near the rear end of the building and made efforts to save it. The rescued dog is safe and now in the custody of Humane Rescue, according to officials.
PETS
Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
TIMELINE: More severe weather possible this afternoon & evening

WASHINGTON — Another round of severe weather is expected Friday, following Thursday's storms that brought rain, wind and lightning to the D.C. region. A Flood Watch has been issued for the DMV until 11 p.m. for the potential of flash flooding. Storms Friday will produce locally heavy rain and...
