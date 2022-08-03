Read on mountainx.com
my40.tv
Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three men were arrested by Asheville Police Department officers and detectives on probation violations -- two of which were felony violations. Officials worked together to make the three separate arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown (2/8/1991) was arrested on a warrant for...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
my40.tv
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
FOX Carolina
Police need help identifying group accused of stealing $11K in jewelry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a group of people involved in a theft at a jewelry business in West Asheville. Police said the people in the photos recently stole more than $11,000 worth in jewelry at a business located at the 30 block of New Leicester Highway.
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
Teen dies in motorcyclist crash in Greenville
A teen died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Greenville.
my40.tv
Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
my40.tv
Victims, suspect identified in Yancey County triple homicide; Investigation ongoing
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information following a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in Yancey County. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) confirmed with News 13 on Wednesday that the victims who were shot and killed Monday afternoon included:
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
Three teens arrested for the fatal shooting of another teenager
Multiple arrests have now been announced following the shooting death of an Upstate teenager. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, three teenage suspects have been arrested for the fatal shooting of 17 year old, Antwon Mario Suggs of Greer.
3 teens charged with murder of 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.
THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
