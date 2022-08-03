ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three men were arrested by Asheville Police Department officers and detectives on probation violations -- two of which were felony violations. Officials worked together to make the three separate arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown (2/8/1991) was arrested on a warrant for...
FOX Carolina

2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
my40.tv

Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Go Blue Ridge

Avery County Woman Missing

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
FOX Carolina

Police need help identifying group accused of stealing $11K in jewelry

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a group of people involved in a theft at a jewelry business in West Asheville. Police said the people in the photos recently stole more than $11,000 worth in jewelry at a business located at the 30 block of New Leicester Highway.
WSPA 7News

Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
Sean Paul
my40.tv

Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police say 49-year-old Sean Paul Read was reported missing on Aug. 1. He was last seen at his residence that morning, wearing a “Hands of Sean Perry Inc” t-shirt and driving a silver-colored 2007 Honda Fit with NC tag HAK-6955.
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Rutherford County man says Woodfin police used excessive force when arresting him without cause. Geoffrey Hour says in October of last year he came across an officer sleeping inside his patrol car. Hour says he began recording the officer with his cell phone when the flash woke the officer. Another officer was called in and Hour says he was then knocked to the ground and arrested. His attorney says the DA's office dropped all charges three months ago however, there could be a civil suit.
WJHL

THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43. According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

