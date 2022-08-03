ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies rally behind Nick Castellanos’ late homerun, drop Braves

 4 days ago

Nick Castellanos ended a month-long homerless streak with a two-run shot to highlight a three-run eighth-inning rally and help the visiting Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday and earn a split of their two-game series.

The win evened the season series at 6-6 and ended Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

Castellanos had not homered since June 30, but he teed off on reliever Collin McHugh with a long shot to straightaway center field. It was his ninth homer and ended a streak of 11 2/3 scoreless innings for McHugh (2-2).

Castellanos batted .440 (11-for-25) with a double, a homer and five RBIs on the six-game road trip, which saw the Phillies go 5-1.

The rally made a winner out of starter Zack Wheeler (10-5), who pitched seven innings and allowed one run on five hits and seven strikeouts. His only mistake was a two-out solo homer to Orlando Arcia in the fifth, his seventh.

It was Wheeler’s 10th career win in 24 starts against Atlanta and his second against the Braves this season. Wheeler lowered his ERA to 2.69.

David Robertson, acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his 15th save.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Morton was lifted after Matt Vierling’s two-out single in the seventh in favor of left-hander Dylan Lee. Vierling stole second but was stranded when Didi Gregorius grounded out.

In the Philadelphia eighth inning, with runners on the corners, J.T. Realmuto grounded into an apparent inning-ending double play. But the call was reversed after a video review, which allowed Rhys Hoskins to score and set up the Castellanos home run.

Atlanta threatened in the eighth. The Braves got two runners on base against Seranthony Dominguez and interim Philadelphia manager Rob Thompson called on lefty reliever Jose Alvarado to face Matt Olson, who popped up the first pitch for the final out of the inning.

–Field Level Media

