Read on sciotovalleyguardian.com
Related
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges
A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County
Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
WTAP
Three people facing drug charges after warrant search in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges in Meigs County. Willie Causey, 40 years old of Middleport, Austin Billingsley, 21 years old of Athens, and Stacy Jacks, 44 years old of Middleport, were all charged after a warrant search on August 4. According to a news release...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping in Ross Co. as suspect leads chase
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A woman is safe and a man is in custody after he allegedly held her hostage with ties and shackles. It all went down in Ross County at around 2:30 p.m. near Nipgen. A homeowner in the area called 9-1-1 after he said he found a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth
Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
WSYX ABC6
Exclusive: Jury questionnaire released for George Wagner IV's murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The jury questionnaire for the upcoming murder trial of George Wagner IV indicates how the prosecution and defense may be approaching their cases. Local 12 was the first outlet to obtain the 21-page document Friday after petitioning the court last week for access. Jury selection...
WTRF
West Virginia State Police seek suspect in road rage shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, August 5, troopers from the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th Street and Exit 11. During an apparent road rage incident, the driver of an unknown orange sedan fired one...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 26-AUGUST 5, 2022
AUGUST 6, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 26, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 5, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 79 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history
PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SEC 2ND OR >. NO/EXPIRED OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT OR PLA. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. BOOSTER SEAT VIOLATIONS. FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELTS. COMMONWEALTH VS. MURRY, BRANDON. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH...
thelevisalazer.com
BODY OF MISSING LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN IS DISCOVERED, CAUSE OF DEATH NOT DETERMINED
RICH CREEK — After eight days of searching by local EMS and Search and Rescue, the body of Don Gussler, 82, of Rich Creek has been discovered, Deputy Lawrence County EMS director Travis Hughes said this morning. The body was found at by family and friends at 4:35 pm...
WLWT 5
George Wagner IV takes part in final motions hearing before weeks-long jury selection process
WAVERLY, Ohio — In April 2016, a series of lethal and targeted overnight murders shocked people who call Pike County home. In all, eight members of the Rhoden family were shot execution-style. It took more than two years for detectives to arrest four people in connection with the crimes:...
Single vehicle fatal crash on TR-374 (Collier Road)
SOUTH WEBSTER – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on TR-374 (Collier Road) near TR-287 (Jackson Sugar Camp Road) in Scioto County. The crash was reported to the Portsmouth Post at approximately 3:21 P.M. Friday, August 5th.
Comments / 0