Scioto County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges

A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Possible Abduction in Ross County

Ross – Multiple law enforcement and first responders are heading to the scene of a possible abduction where a woman was held against her will. According to early reports a female has claimed she was taken by a couple and was tied up on her hands and feet and held at knifepoint. She claims she escaped and met officers in the area of 200 Block of 772.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
NEW PLYMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Glockner to relocate corporate offices inside Portsmouth

Portsmouth – Glockner Chevrolet Company, Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet Dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, announced plans to relocate its corporate offices into the City of Portsmouth. The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 26-AUGUST 5, 2022

AUGUST 6, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 26, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 5, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 79 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Southern Ohio: An area of rich medical history

PORTSMOUTH — Not long before Debbie Daniels was set to turn in her badge to retire as a medical liaison for SOMC, she was contacted by a surgeon’s son who wanted to locate a memorial stone in his late father’s honor. Debbie contacted Diane Applegate to see if she would be interested in helping with locating the memorial.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SEC 2ND OR >. NO/EXPIRED OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT OR PLA. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. BOOSTER SEAT VIOLATIONS. FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELTS. COMMONWEALTH VS. MURRY, BRANDON. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

