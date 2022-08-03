Ohio State basketball gets major commitment from hometown 4-star prospect

Read on clutchpoints.com
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Cameron Martinez “In the Best Shape of My Life” Entering Third Season at Ohio State
Regardless of what role Ohio State’s coaches ask him to play for the Buckeyes this year, Cameron Martinez is confident he’ll be ready. Through his first two years at Ohio State, Martinez hasn’t yet had a consistent role for the Buckeyes. A high school quarterback who came to Ohio State with visions of playing both wide receiver and defensive back, Martinez started his Buckeye career at cornerback and appeared in just one game as a true freshman. As a redshirt freshman last year, Martinez climbed the depth chart early in the season and started two games at cover safety but ended up playing six defensive snaps or fewer in five of the Buckeyes’ final seven games.
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops Washington, 28-23
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Tony Alford, Ohio State’s Four Scholarship Running Backs Discuss Start of Camp, How They Can Complement Each Other This Season
There was plenty of love to go around Ohio State's running back room Friday after the Buckeyes completed their second preseason practice. As Miyan Williams sat down to meet with reporters, running backs coach Tony Alford walked by where Williams was stationed. He hugged Williams mid-answer to a question, then walked away.
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”
DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
