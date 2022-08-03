Read on times-herald.com
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
Braves Fan Knocked Out By Two Mets Fans During Brawl
A Braves fan was knocked out cold during a brawl with two Mets fans at Citi Field.
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Braves, Mets Fan Fight
It wouldn't be a sporting event without at least one fight breaking out. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played in Flushing on Saturday night and it's no secret that the two teams don't like each other. That led to a couple of fans having some words with each...
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday
Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. reveals troubling feeling behind struggles
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s well-documented struggles offensively have Atlanta Braves fans concerned. While Ronald Acuña Jr. may be an All-Star, it has not exactly been smooth sailing for the Atlanta Braves‘ most talented player since coming back from his torn ACL. Acuña may have gone yard in...
Yardbarker
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Yardbarker
Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment
O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
FOX Sports
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
Braves make stunning roster move to address struggling pitcher
The Atlanta Braves optioned struggling starting pitcher Ian Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett. After yet another bad outing, the Atlanta Braves have decided Ian Anderson needs to spend some time with the Gwinnett Stripers. Ahead of their series finale vs. the hated New York Mets, Anderson and team spirit animal outfielder...
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves: Eddie Rosario had the best response to troll a Mets fan
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario had the perfect response to a New York Mets fan trolling him from the seats. There might not be a bigger series going on in Major League Baseball right now than the five games in four days between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. On Friday night, the two played the second in the series and Braves outfield Eddie Rosario heard it from the fans.
MLB Recap: Mets Sweep Braves In Doubleheader, Increase NL East Lead To 5.5 Games
Matt Synder joins Hakem Dermish to discuss the Mets doubleheader sweep of the Braves to increase their division lead to 5.5 games.
Braves: 3 moves they should make thanks to impressive revenue numbers
The Atlanta Braves are raking in copious amounts of cash, meaning they will be big spenders. In the wake of their World Series championship, the Atlanta Braves have become a cash cow. Per Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves’ quarterly revenue increased 20 percent to $260 million. Slated...
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
