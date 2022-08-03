Trashman finds abandoned kittens in dumpster, pets get a second chance with foster parents

Read on news4sanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night. SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the market through...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
'I am so lucky, so grateful' | Non-profit steps up to help displaced San Antonio veteran find new home
SAN ANTONIO — Army veteran Rick Stover feared he would end up living on the streets once again after learning apartment ownership was no longer accepting Housing Choice Vouchers. But then came a phone call and a sign of hope. “I am so lucky, so grateful,” Stover said. “This...
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
Basilica Bazaar at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Do you need to purchase some jewelry or art? Maybe you need a gift? Support local and see if you can discover some great and unique finds from vendors at this show!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Dietitian shares insight on good nutrition for kids as they get ready for back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO - We're here for you as you get ready to start sending your children back to school for the start of a new year and good nutrition is a great way to make sure kids can keep focused while learning. We spoke to a dietitian from University Health...
Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families
SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
Zoo tiger can’t get enough of new toy
A Sumatran tiger at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo was thrilled as she playfully attacked her new toy - a barrel inside a barrel.
Back-to-school anxiety is normal. Here are ways you can help your kids cope.
Going back to school each year can cause a lot of anxiety for children, especially after the ups and downs of the pandemic. Advocates are working to make sure kids have the resources they need as they re-enter the classroom. At Harlandale ISD, counselors and social workers are available at...
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
