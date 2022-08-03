911 Call Raises Questions About Final Moments of Co-Pilot Who Exited Plane Mid-Flight

Read on people.com
ahze
1d ago
He fell from the plane when he tried to visually check to see if the lading gear had deployed. Which obviously it had not. End of story. Media needs to stop with the sensationalism to sell a story. Let him rip and respect his loved ones privacy.
Reply(5)
17
clint
1d ago
Its obvious the young man did not intentionally jump. Heavy turbulance, a skydiving ramp with a visual view of the problem landing gear. The man was trying to confirm the status of the gear and was unable to maintain a firm hold on the door due to turbulance.
Reply(1)
9
Scott A Maze
1d ago
Something is terribly Wrong with that story !! He was afraid that they were going to crash so he jumped out ?? I Don’t Think So !! He either fell on accident or he was pushed
Reply(1)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Related
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles. The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.
Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'
A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six Dead, Including Pregnant Woman, After Mercedes Blows Through Red Light in Los Angeles
Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a child, when a Mercedes coupe blew through a red light in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The 40-year-old woman driving the Merc survived the crash but was hospitalized. Citing sources, NBC4 reported that she was a traveling nurse from outside Southern California. She is expected to be charged. Surveillance footage showed the car slamming into several others; three cars burst into flames, and three more were mangled. Along with the six killed, seven people were injured, including several children aged from 13 months to 15 years. One bystander told ABC7 the flames were so intense she thought someone had “dropped a bomb.” “It looked like the whole intersection from corner to corner was on fire,” Harper Washington said. Read it at ABC7
ZDNet
A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster
The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar
A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
CNN — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware’s Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf,...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Moment man who struck a flight attendant and a passenger is taken into custody after São Paulo to New York flight was diverted to Puerto Rico
A Brazilian passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from São Paulo to New York allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and another passenger and was arrested by U.S. federal law enforcement agents after the aircraft was diverted to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. The male individual, whose name is unknown, reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
A woman says she and her mother were locked out of an airport terminal after asking for a hotel room when her flight was canceled
Lenay Demetrious said she and her mother were forced to leave a Massachusetts airport after their flight was canceled. Demetrious said security was called as she tried to figure out accommodations for her and her mother. With no other options, Demetrious booked a last-minute hotel room for the night, costing...
Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple
The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche hospitalized with severe burns after crashing car into a house: Reports
Anne Heche was reportedly involved in a fiery car crash on Friday morning in Los Angeles and is in critical condition. The 53-year-old actress was taken away on a stretcher in photos captured by TMZ and hospitalized for severe burns. She's intubated but expected to live, according to the outlet.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
I took a 13-hour flight to New Zealand from LA. Here are 8 mistakes I made and what I'll do differently on my flight home.
I spent 13 hours on a plane in June flying to Auckland, New Zealand, from Los Angeles, California. Before, during, and after the flight, I made mistakes like not drinking enough water. Here's how I plan to make my return flight home a better experience.
Terrifying new details emerge about 15ft shark that brutally attacked swimmer, 62, only yards from popular US beach
TERRIFYING details have emerged about a 15-foot shark that brutally attacked a 62-year-old swimmer in California. Steve Bruemmer was swimming in Lovers Point Beach off the waters of Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by the great white shark. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife identified...
Comments / 25