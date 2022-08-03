ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

911 Call Raises Questions About Final Moments of Co-Pilot Who Exited Plane Mid-Flight

By Anna Lazarus Caplan
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 25

ahze
1d ago

He fell from the plane when he tried to visually check to see if the lading gear had deployed. Which obviously it had not. End of story. Media needs to stop with the sensationalism to sell a story. Let him rip and respect his loved ones privacy.

Reply(5)
17
clint
1d ago

Its obvious the young man did not intentionally jump. Heavy turbulance, a skydiving ramp with a visual view of the problem landing gear. The man was trying to confirm the status of the gear and was unable to maintain a firm hold on the door due to turbulance.

Reply(1)
9
Scott A Maze
1d ago

Something is terribly Wrong with that story !! He was afraid that they were going to crash so he jumped out ?? I Don’t Think So !! He either fell on accident or he was pushed

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'

A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
Wake County, NC
Accidents
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Six Dead, Including Pregnant Woman, After Mercedes Blows Through Red Light in Los Angeles

Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a child, when a Mercedes coupe blew through a red light in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The 40-year-old woman driving the Merc survived the crash but was hospitalized. Citing sources, NBC4 reported that she was a traveling nurse from outside Southern California. She is expected to be charged. Surveillance footage showed the car slamming into several others; three cars burst into flames, and three more were mangled. Along with the six killed, seven people were injured, including several children aged from 13 months to 15 years. One bystander told ABC7 the flames were so intense she thought someone had “dropped a bomb.” “It looked like the whole intersection from corner to corner was on fire,” Harper Washington said. Read it at ABC7
LOS ANGELES, CA
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Accident#Cbs#Wncn Tv#Nbc#Wral Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy