August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

One French store has revealed what might just be the coolest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonus yet. As reported by Nintendo Wire, French retailer Micromania-Zing is offering a small statue of Scarlet and Violet’s first partner Pokémon to fans who pre-order the game through them. Fans who pre-ordered the game through Micromania-Zing prior to their announcement will also be eligible to receive it. From left to right, the statue features Fire-type Fuecoco, Grass-type Sprigatito, and Water-type Quaxly, whom players will be able to choose from when they start their adventure. The figure doesn’t appear to be available anywhere outside of France at time of writing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO