August 2022 MTG Arena announcements: Full notes and updates

Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
Here are the best Apex Legends LFG Discord servers in 2022
Playing solo in Apex Legends can be a miserable experience. Players of all skill levels who join up with the random players matchmaking provides frequently express frustration on social media, citing lower-ranked teammates, squad members who leave immediately after being downed, and poor or toxic communication. It’s enough to make anyone who doesn’t have a ready-made team avoid the game.
Marie announced as the next character to join Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile
Marie has been announced for Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls Mobile. The new character will join the roster in 2023 as part of the Season 1 Pass. Marie is the fourth character added during the Season 1 Pass. She will be joining Annie, Umbrella, and Black Dahlia. The trailer said that the skull heart has been destroyed after 10 years of fighting the Skullgirl. A shard still burns brightly, however.
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
When is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta?
As the summer of 2022 wears on, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here. Since it was revealed, anticipation for news on MW2’s multiplayer has been high across the gamut of the gaming world. CoD fans are very ready to hop back into the Modern Warfare universe and meet back up with Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and more.
This awesome Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order figure is a French exclusive
One French store has revealed what might just be the coolest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonus yet. As reported by Nintendo Wire, French retailer Micromania-Zing is offering a small statue of Scarlet and Violet’s first partner Pokémon to fans who pre-order the game through them. Fans who pre-ordered the game through Micromania-Zing prior to their announcement will also be eligible to receive it. From left to right, the statue features Fire-type Fuecoco, Grass-type Sprigatito, and Water-type Quaxly, whom players will be able to choose from when they start their adventure. The figure doesn’t appear to be available anywhere outside of France at time of writing.
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event to start on Aug. 9
Overwatch fans, the final part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is finally here. Overwatch announced via a short teaser on Twitter that the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will begin on Aug. 9. The trailer features a handful of heroes in festive skins waiting in line for what appears to be an anniversary party. However, it does not disclose any information regarding what Remixed skins will appear in the event.
Arlington Dota 2 Major: All scores, standings, and results
The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit is back for one more Major as the Summer Tour comes to a close and teams look to ascend to the summit that is The International 2022. The PGL Arlington Major, which is running from Aug. 4 to 14, will feature many of the best teams in the world competing in a bracket that will likely swing the fate of several rosters when it comes to TI11 direct invites.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax releases rollback netcode update
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game featuring the characters of the acclaimed JRPG, has received a rollback network code update, as announced today by ATLUS during the first day of EVO 2022. The announcement of the relaunch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax during The Game Awards 2021 surprised many...
Call of Duty Next livestream scheduled for September, featuring news on Warzone 2, Modern Warfare II, and more
The future of Call of Duty will be revealed during a special livestream event on Sept. 15, dubbed “Call of Duty: Next,” Activision announced during the Call of Duty League Championship match today. Everything from Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Warzone iteration, and the mobile Warzone game...
LEC disables Hexflash rune ‘until further notice’
The LEC has disabled Hexflash, the secondary rune similar to Flash, until further notice heading into the last two weeks of the competition’s regular season. Just before the seventh week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split started today, Deniz “Griath” Günay, competition manager for League of Legends EMEA, shared the news of the Hexflash rune being disabled due to a “severe issue.”
How much is the Evo 2022 prize pool?
Evo 2022 is pretty much the pinnacle of fighting game tournaments, and many players compete to prove themselves here. Instead of being focused on one game, the tournament allows the most popular fighting games to have competitions broadcast worldwide. Evo 2022 will feature many game tournaments for players to compete...
League facing continued issues with rewards from Missions and Star Guardian event
A major bug in League of Legends’ client is preventing players from seeing and claiming rewards from Missions, including those associated with the ongoing limited-time Star Guardian event. Many players noticed last week that rewards for completing Missions were not showing up in their inventories, regardless of how long...
All Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo 2022 Special Research tasks and rewards
The final in-person Pokémon Go Fest event of 2022 is finally here, with players gathering in Sapporo, Japan to battle, catch, and trade Pokémon—including several new inclusions that are only available at the event, as of now. Xurkitree is making its first appearance in Pokémon Go at...
MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system
MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query. Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”
Is Cult of the Lamb coming to Game Pass?
Cult of the Lamb has just a few more days before its release, and the hype is building fast and furious. Players are looking forward to building their cults and gaining as many followers as they can. Many are also wondering if the game will have a day-one release on...
First cards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series to be revealed at 2022 Pokémon World Championships
The Pokémon Company has revealed that there will be a teaser of the first expansion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG series at this year’s World Championships in London, England. This follows the trend of numerous reveals taking place at the event’s opening ceremonies, though it is unclear if the video games will also receive announcements.
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
