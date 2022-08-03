‘We’re fighting against greed’: Hillsborough Commission approves protections for tenants

Read on floridapolitics.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns
Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
Andrew Warren releases video vowing a fight to remain State Attorney
The suspended Hillsborough County official blasts the Governor's attempt to "overthrow democracy in Florida." Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video Sunday morning vowing to fight his removal from office and what he calls Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ attempt to “overthrow democracy.”. Warren, who was elected...
‘I was blindsided’: Andrew Warren speaks out, plans to explore legal options following suspension
'Let's be clear — this is not about what I've done. This is about what I've said.'. Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is speaking out following his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it a “blatant abuse of power.”. In speaking with media Friday morning, Warren said...
Kimberly Works makes pitch to parents in bid for Pinellas School Board seat
This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take part in a seven-question interview — giving them an opportunity to talk about qualifications, platforms and priorities. Kimberly Works is running for...
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension
‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
Al Hernandez: Health care executive wants to restore school district where teachers are leaving
After fleeing Cuba with his family, a teenager thrived thanks to his teachers. Decades later, he would like to pay them back. In April 1980, 125,000 Cubans climbed aboard boats in the port of Mariel west of Havana. The first of the refugees arrived in Florida the next day. A joint agreement between the two countries allowed for mass migration, which followed a worsening Cuban economy.
Dreamfield launches fan, athletic collective at USF
The collective will support players by crowdsourcing fan contributions. Athletes at the University of South Florida will now be able to receive compensation via the launch of the Fowler Ave Collective — the university’s first and only name, image and likeness (NIL) collective. Dreamfield Sports, an Orlando-based tech...
