‘We’re fighting against greed’: Hillsborough Commission approves protections for tenants

After fleeing Cuba with his family, a teenager thrived thanks to his teachers. Decades later, he would like to pay them back. In April 1980, 125,000 Cubans climbed aboard boats in the port of Mariel west of Havana. The first of the refugees arrived in Florida the next day. A joint agreement between the two countries allowed for mass migration, which followed a worsening Cuban economy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO