Spring Hill, TN

37,110 Williamson Countians cast ballots in county general, state primary elections

The Williamson County general and Tennessee and federal primaries brought 37,110 total county voters to the polls, according to the Williamson County Election Commission. A total of 17,974 votes were cast throughout the county Thursday on Election Day after 19,136 voted early or absentee. The 37,110 ballots cast represented 20.01% of the county’s 185,461 registered voters.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
National Seating & Mobility returns as Pilgrimage Fest's ADA sponsor

National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, will return as the official ADA sponsor of Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, to be held Sept. 24-25 in Franklin. The sponsorship will mark the third consecutive year of NSM’s partnership with the festival, which is...
FRANKLIN, TN
Obituary: Hazel Adell 'Granny' Coleman Jones

Hazel Adell “Granny” Coleman Jones, 82, of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. “Granny,” as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes and wants before hers.
SPRING HILL, TN
Obituary: Mae Louise Ferrell

Mae Louise Ferrell, 94, of Fairview, passed away Aug. 4, 2022. She was born in Pasadena, Maryland on May 14, 1928 to the late Alvin and Mary Deichmiller. Mae was known for her love of gardening, being an amazing cook and the dedication to her animals that she and Rebecca rescued.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Obituary: Marie Jordan

Marie Jordan was born on Nov. 11, 1928 in Franklin and continued to live there for her entire life. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and attended Ward Belmont. She soon after entered into a life of being a wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and heartfelt advocate for the city of Franklin, as she deeply loved her hometown and the people who lived in it.
FRANKLIN, TN
Date set for public library's quarterly book sale

Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Aug. 19-21 at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. The Friends Member Preview sale for early shopping will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 for single memberships and $30 for family memberships, $50 for silver memberships and $100 for gold memberships.
FRANKLIN, TN

