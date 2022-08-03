Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale from Aug. 19-21 at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin. The Friends Member Preview sale for early shopping will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 for single memberships and $30 for family memberships, $50 for silver memberships and $100 for gold memberships.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO